Franklin Co. Humane Society Opens New Location(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a decade of planning, fundraising and waiting, the Franklin County Humane Society opened its new facility.

“We are just so thrilled that it’s really, that it finally came true after 10 years in the making,” said Sam Marcus, past board president of the Franklin County Humane Society.

The old facility, located along the Kentucky River, was prone to flooding.

“Getting into this facility has made a huge change in the way that we can serve the animals and the people of Franklin County,” said shelter manager Kerry Lowary.

However, the construction of the new facility had its own challenges.

“The biggest obstacle would probably be COVID, honestly. We had just kicked off our capital campaigns, and about four months later, we had COVID,” said John Hibbard, president of the Franklin County Humane Society. “As a board, we decided ‘this is our mission, we’re building this facility and we’re going to do it no matter what.”

With ongoing community support, the Franklin County Humane Society can better support the county’s furry friends.

“As long as people understand ‘hey, we still need your support, we’re not done here, this is just the beginning,’” said Marcus. “The difference now is that we’ve given our staff, we’ve given our manager, our volunteers, the tools to take care of animals properly.”

Those interested in adopting from the Franklin County Humane Society can apply here.

