Keeneland Concours d’Elegance continues in Lexington

(WNDU)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A place best known for showcasing horses is focusing on horsepower in a different way on Saturday.

2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the Keeneland Concours d’Elegance in Lexington, debuting the cars of today and yesterday.

“We try to get the coolest automobiles, very rare automobiles, all the way back to carrages because this is horse country, all the way up to what we call ‘young-timers’ and what we call, ‘future classics,’” said Tom Jones, Keeneland Concourse d’Elegance Co-Chair.

Jones says this event pleases more than the eye, he hopes the different models can spark some memories.

“Its really not a car you’re looking at, you’re really looking at memories; that first kiss in a car, that first date,” said Jones.

Jones added that cars travel from all over to be showcased, helping to put Kentucky on the map for outsiders.

“Its a four-day event, so we’re bringing in a lot of folks and that type of thing. We love sharing Kentucky, so this is about all things Kentucky,” Jones said.

Aiming to raise the bar for car enthusiasts all while raising money for Kentucky Childrens Hospitals.

“We’re hoping despite the rain this meet, we’re hoping that we have approached the one million amount in donations to them,” Jones added.

The festivities continue on Sunday at Keeneland with the Tour d’Elegance, with the 140-mile car tour ending at Carter Caves.

