Kentucky Newsmakers 7/16: Democratic Nominee for Agriculture Commissioner Sierra Enlow; Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Democratic Nominee for Agriculture Commissioner Sierra Enlow and Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

We continue our coverage of Campaign 2023 and the race to ‘replace’ Quarles.

Farming is big business in the Commonwealth, and agriculture is one of the largest departments in state government.

Enlow says she grew up on a multi-generation farm in LaRue County and has undergraduate and graduate degrees in agriculture and ag economics from the University of Kentucky. She’s worked in economic development with community leaders and businesses.

Enlow hopes to become the first woman to head up the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the first Democrat to win the job since Billy Ray Smith, who won two terms starting in 1995.

Incumbent Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is term-limited. After nearly eight years, he’s set to leave office in a few months.

So where does the farmer, attorney, former lawmaker, and statewide office holder who also has a doctorate from Vandy go from here?

