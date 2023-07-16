NKY 9-year-old boy participates in National Kids Mullet contest to help cancer patients

HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -A 9-year-old boy from Hebron is participating in the National Mullet Kids Mullet Championship to help cancer patients.

AJ Osterling is in seventh place and wishes to win the championship so that way he can cut his hair and donate to local organizations.

“When I grow my hair out really long, I’m going to cut it for people who have cancer, and I’m going to donate it to them,” A.J. said.

A.J. has been growing his hair for a year and a half and was inspired to do so by his mother, Lisa Osterling.

Lisa says they love the waterfall hairdo.

“I’m a huge fan, so I actually donated my hair about a year and a half ago, and he was like, ‘How do I donate my hair?’ and I was like, ‘Well, you have to grow it long,’ so that’s kind of what started the mullet,” Lisa said.

His mother adds that donating to cancer patients holds a special meaning for them.

“We have had some family members with cancer, and it’s a big touchy subject for us. So we’re big supporters of Locks of Love, Wigs for Kids, all of it,” Lisa said.

Donations from the competition will also benefit Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance and support to injured U.S. military veterans.

Anyone can vote online, but voting ends Monday. The top 100 children get to move to the second round.

