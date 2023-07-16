Owsley County Woman charged with murder after striking pedestrian

OWSLEY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owsley County woman has been charged with murder following the death of a pedestrian in Booneville.

Micka Mckinney, 26, of Booneville, was traveling west on KY-30 just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday when she struck Ethan Bolin, 33, who was walking on the shoulder of the roadway near the intersection of Stamper Road and KY-30.

Bolin was pronounced dead on the scene by Owsley County Coroner Rob Morgan. McKinney was arrested by Kentucky State Police and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, murder and other traffic violations.

Mckinney is lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.