1 hit, killed by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say one person is dead after being hit by a car.

The crash happened around 11:13 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the car hit the pedestrian on Newtown Pike near Newtown Court.

The coroner’s office pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

A crash reconstruction team closed the road to investigate. It reopened around 1:51 a.m.

WKYT asked police if the driver will face charges. A police lieutenant said that information would come in a later press release.

