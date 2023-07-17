1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say one person is dead after being hit by a car.
The crash happened around 11:13 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the car hit the pedestrian on Newtown Pike near Newtown Court.
The coroner’s office pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.
A crash reconstruction team closed the road to investigate. It reopened around 1:51 a.m.
WKYT asked police if the driver will face charges. A police lieutenant said that information would come in a later press release.
