Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

1 hit, killed by car in Lexington

The crash happened around 11:13 p.m. Sunday.
The crash happened around 11:13 p.m. Sunday.(Credit: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say one person is dead after being hit by a car.

The crash happened around 11:13 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the car hit the pedestrian on Newtown Pike near Newtown Court.

The coroner’s office pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

A crash reconstruction team closed the road to investigate. It reopened around 1:51 a.m.

WKYT asked police if the driver will face charges. A police lieutenant said that information would come in a later press release.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The Fayette County Coroner responded to the scene Saturday morning.
Man finds skeletal remains under Clays Ferry Bridge
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
PHILLIP GERHARDT
Police looking for man wanted for several ‘serious offenses’ involving minor
Micka Mckinney, 26, was arrested for murder.
Owsley County Woman charged with murder after striking pedestrian

Latest News

Final day of 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville
Final day of 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville
Super Sunday returns to highlight Dirt Bowl basketball league in Lexington
Multiple crews were at the scene of a river rescue Sunday afternoon.
Crews rescue man after car accidentally goes into river, police say
Owsley County Woman charged with murder after striking pedestrian
WATCH | Owsley County Woman charged with murder after striking pedestrian