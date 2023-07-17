Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

American kidnapped in Mexico released by captors after 8 months

The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is...
The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is safe and on the way home.(Source: FBI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American woman who was kidnapped in Mexico while walking her dog is safe and on the way home, according to the FBI.

Monica De Leon Barba, 30, was kidnapped last November while walking home from work in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The FBI said her captors released her Friday night in a post on social media.

De Leon Barba will be reunited with her family in the United States.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The FBI says the investigation into the identity of De Leon Barba’s captors is ongoing.

“Our relief and joy at the safe return of Monica is profound,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp in a statement. “The FBI investigation is far from over, but we can now work this case knowing an innocent victim is reunited with her family.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The Fayette County Coroner responded to the scene Saturday morning.
Man finds skeletal remains under Clays Ferry Bridge
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
PHILLIP GERHARDT
Police looking for man wanted for several ‘serious offenses’ involving minor
Micka Mckinney, 26, was arrested for murder.
Owsley County Woman charged with murder after striking pedestrian

Latest News

Alabama woman found safe days after calling 911, disappearing
1 ND officer dead, 2 injured when gunman opens fire after traffic accident
Family swept away by floodwaters, Pennsylvania fire chief says
In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center,...
Suspect in 4 Georgia deaths is killed in shootout with police, 3 officers wounded, authorities say