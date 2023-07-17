Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed

(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday night’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show is being delayed due to weather, according to a release.

The doors to Beyoncé’s show are delayed to 6:30 p.m. and the show is anticipated to begin at 8 p.m., event organizers said.

“We are monitoring weather conditions along with local officials & will update fans accordingly,” the release states. “Safety is our top priority.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
The Fayette County Coroner responded to the scene Saturday morning.
Man finds skeletal remains under Clays Ferry Bridge
The crash happened around 11:13 p.m. Sunday.
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home....
Two people found dead in Kentucky home

Latest News

On a hot field of newly planted tobacco in Bourbon County, a Lexington couple walks between the...
Off The Beaten Path: Lexington couple searches for history through Native American artifacts
In Lexington, the horse capital of the world, horses are known to bring joy. For seniors in...
Commonwealth of Kindness: Spreading joy with horses
Making memories at camp is one of the best parts of summer break for many kids. However, for...
Commonwealth of Kindness: Special summer camp helps kids just be kids
This is the 9th dream home being built in Lexington.
Grab your ticket now for a chance to win the 2023 Lexington Dream Home
On any given day, you’ll see people walking up a little red house a 1239 Alexandria Drive in...
Commonwealth of Kindness: The little red house