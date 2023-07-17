Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday night’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show is being delayed due to weather, according to a release.
The doors to Beyoncé’s show are delayed to 6:30 p.m. and the show is anticipated to begin at 8 p.m., event organizers said.
“We are monitoring weather conditions along with local officials & will update fans accordingly,” the release states. “Safety is our top priority.”
