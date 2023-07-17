CBS fall lineup includes reality show ‘Buddy Games’ with Kentuckian Andrew Shayde

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky native Andrew Shadye will be on one of the teams competing in this fall’s new CBS reality show, “Buddy Games.”

The new reality show is part of the network’s newly announced primetime fall programming lineup, featuring more than 185 hours of original programming and series new to CBS.

Hosted by Josh Duhamel, “Buddy Games” unites six teams of four deep-rooted friends, who met at various stages of their lives, at a stunning lakeside location for a nostalgic adult summer camp adventure.

“Ride or dies” get the chance to play “buddy games” where they will relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors while bunking together in the same lake house.

The network promises friendships will be rekindled and rivalries reignited, when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the competition airing at 8 p.m. Thursdays. The last buddy team standing will be crowned champion and take home a cash prize, plus the coveted Buddy Games trophy, and of course, bragging rights.

“Buddy Games” isn’t the Shadye’s first reality show. The self-proclaimed superhero wannabe from Lexington also appeared in reality shows “The Amazing Race” and “Naked and Afraid.”

Other highlights to the CBS fall schedule:

Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” TV’s #1 series, stars Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, “Yellowstone” will have its broadcast premiere on Sundays starting from the beginning of season one.

·British version of hit comedy “Ghosts” to make broadcast network debut, paired with CBS’ “Ghosts” on Thursdays following the conclusion of “Buddy Games.”

Game shows and competition series include original episodes of “The Price is Right at Night,” “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime,” and the new reality shows “Buddy Games,” “Loteria Loca,” and “Raid the Cage.”

Iconic reality shows “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” return to Wednesdays on the network, each with extended 90-minute original episodes, at which time “Big Brother” will move to Tuesdays.

Classic fan-favorite episodes of hit drama series “Blue Bloods,” Friday’s #1 primetime program, air from throughout 13 seasons.

“FBI True,” where agents talking only to other agents reveal decisions that meant life or death, sharing the pressures and the emotional impact on their lives, will make its broadcast network debut on Tuesdays, paired with “FBI.”

“Seal Team” – The drama returns to CBS with season five on Thursdays following the conclusion of “The Challenge USA.”

A new season of the #1 news program, “60 Minutes” returns in the fall. On select Sundays, when the “NFL on CBS” broadcasts doubleheader games, “60 Minutes” will present special, extended 90-minute editions.

A new season of the true-crime docuseries “48 Hours,” Saturday’s #1 non-sports primetime series, returns to Saturday nights.

Saturday nights will include select primetime college football games from the Big Ten, SEC and Mountain West conferences.

In addition to primetime, the Network’s fall programming will also feature over 100 hours of the “NFL on CBS” for 18 weeks, beginning Sunday, Sept. 10, as well as games on Thanksgiving and Christmas and AFC playoff coverage in January, including AFC Championship game and Super Bowl LVIII to be broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

