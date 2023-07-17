Commission hears testimony about how African plant could help Kentucky’s opioid epidemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is exploring ways to administer money won in a settlement with opioid companies.

A public hearing Monday focused on the science and research behind a naturally occurring substance, ibogaine. The commission brought in experts from around the country as they consider funding the use of ibogaine to treat opioid use disorder.

Ibogaine comes from an African plant, which contains psychedelic effects and is currently an illegal substance in the U.S.

However, Dr. Deborah Mash with the University of Miami got FDA approval to research the drug as far back as the 1990s and has spent 30 years studying its anti-addictive qualities.

“We will be able to prove, in effective and controlled clinical trials, that this drug is transformative,” said Dr. Mash.

Dr. Mash points out the societal cost of opioids is in the trillions each year, with Kentucky 4th highest out of 38 states.

“If you look at fentanyl, it’s a chemical weapon attack on our country,” said Dr. Mash. “If you put this in context, it’s the equivalent of a plane crash a day in the United States of people dying.”

They say the only way for people to get the treatment now is by leaving the country. However, the commission’s funding would help to support their research that could bring it here.

Dr. Mash says its best quality is preventing relapse and should be available alongside other therapeutics.

“That’s the hope, is that patients have another alternative,” said Dr. Mash.

Dr. Mash says the trial would be done in an in-patient setting. The drug would be given by tablet, kicking in within 45 minutes, and its psychoactive effects would last four to eight hours.

The commission’s proposal would allocate $42 million over the next six years. Their next public hearing is slated for September 15.

