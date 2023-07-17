FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks Another Severe Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT First Alert Weather Day runs through Wednesday.

Our work week is starting off with a few showers and storms rumbling across the region. This kicks off another stormy period with waves of boomers that can be strong and cause some high water concerns in the coming days.

Let’s begin with the severe weather risk then we will get into the flooding potential.

A complex or two of storms will be working in from west to east today and a few of the storms may be strong. The Storm Prediction Center continues to place the region in the low-end severe weather risk today.

This risk will be with us Tuesday and Wednesday. A few of the storms over the next several days may produce wind damage and put down large hail.

In addition to the severe threat, storms will also contain torrential rainfall that can cause flash flooding issues.

Keep a close eye on weather conditions over the next few days, folks.

