Golden Cats: UK Defeats Canada To Win Gold at GLOBL Jam

In the men’s gold medal game for 2023 GLOBL Jam, the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0), representing the United States beat the Canadian team (2-2) 89-72 Sunday evening inside the Mattamy Athletic Centre.
(WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freshman guard Justin Edwards led all scorers with 23 points, shooting 50% from the field. He added seven rebounds, two blocks, a steal and 2 assists. Four Wildcats scored in double-figures. UK shot 50% from the field as a team.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves was named tournament MVP. In the gold medal game, Reeves had 18 points, also going 50% from the field, giving the Cats two rebounds and two assists.

In the men’s bronze medal game, Germany topped BAL Select 77-72.

The UofL women’s team, also representing Team USA, won the women’s gold medal game earlier in the day, beating Canada 68-66 to finish the week 3-1.

