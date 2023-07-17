Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms possible later today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty showers & thunderstorms will move through the region again.

In between and long before you even see a storm, it will be rather muggy. The air temperature added to the humidity will make it feel rather uncomfortable for most of you. Once those storms get going, you’ll see some stronger development. Any of the storms that go up for the evening and nighttime hours could bring strong winds with some hail. There is even a SLIGHT Risk for severe weather out for our area.

The storm chances are going to hang around for several days this week. We aren’t talking about all-day rains but we are looking at daily chances. Many of you will get away without seeing any showers in your area. So these rains aren’t widespread.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.