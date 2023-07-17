Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky State Police seeking three-peat for best looking cruiser

Kentucky State Police honoring the 1978 scheme in best looking cruiser competition
Kentucky State Police honoring the 1978 scheme in best looking cruiser competition(Kentucky State Police Justice & Public Safety Cabinet)
By Nic Martindale
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is seeking their third consecutive win as America’s best looking cruiser.

KSP won back to back honors in 2021 and 2022, and earning the coveted cover spot on the American Association of State Troopers annual calendar. The agency has also placed in the top three in the past four years.

For the 2023 entry, KSP found a way to share their 75th anniversary with a backdrop in Kentucky’s heart and soul, which is coal country.

Kentucky State Police wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger with a blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of the 1978 Ford Cruiser. The photo was captured at the Blue Diamond Coal Company located in Hazard.

Voting begins July 17 and ends on July 31 with the top 13 finishers earning a spot on the 2024 AAST calendar.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home....
Two people found dead in Kentucky home
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Investigation into ‘horrific’ crash on Lake Cumberland underway

Latest News

Transportation cabinet leaders say they want to ‘rehab’ parts of I-75. A new paving and milling...
Madison County EMS adjusting operations due to I-75 ‘rehab’ project
Hindman Settlement School
How officials are ensuring they are prepared for another flood
School is fast approaching and on Monday, the Wounded Warrior Project helped wounded veteran...
Wounded Warrior Project helps families prepare for school
KSP gives tips to keep children safe from kidnapping.
KSP gives tips to keep children safe from kidnapping
The AMEN House hosted its first produce drop of the summer Monday morning.
Scott Co. nonprofit holds produce drop for community members in need