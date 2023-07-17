Everyday Kentucky
Man pleads guilty to murder, sodomy of young girl in Lexington

Andrew Buster. (Fayette Co. Detention Center)
Andrew Buster. (Fayette Co. Detention Center)(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Andrew Buster has pleaded guilty to murder and sodomy in connection with the death of 3-year-old Lillyann Grace Reck.

Lillyann Grace Reck. (WKYT file image)
Lillyann Grace Reck. (WKYT file image)(WKYT)

Buster was accused of sexually assaulting and killing Lillyann. Police say Buster was watching Lillyann while her mother was at work back in December 2018. Lillyann was found unresponsive and died a few days later.

Buster was in court Monday afternoon for a change of plea hearing. In addition to Lillyann’s case, Buster also pleaded guilty to sodomy in connection with a case from 2013 involving another 3-year-old.

His recommended sentence is 40 years in prison.

The Commonwealth was seeking the death penalty in this case. However, in prior court proceedings, the judge heard from mental health experts and it was determined Buster had a mental disability which, by state law, disqualifies him from facing the death penalty.

Buster will be formally sentenced on September 14.

