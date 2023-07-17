Scott Co. nonprofit holds produce drop for community members in need

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The AMEN House hosted its first produce drop of the summer Monday morning.

Young members of the community took the initiative to give back to Scott County.

“The cool thing about these free produce drops is that there is no paperwork required,” said AMEN House Executive Director Michele Carlisle. “You do have to come get in line, but you’re not gonna get out of your car. We have a drive-through process.”

Boxes of produce are given away for free, and Michele Carlisle says it’s all for a bigger cause.

“The AMEN House is part of God’s Pantry’s bigger network of pantries. The AMEN House’s mission is ending hunger in Scott County, so any way that we can get food in this County, we’re gonna say yes to,” said Carlisle.

Volunteers from the AMEN House organize this act of kindness for the community, but volunteer teens in the area help facilitate it.

Kamorah Tillman’s soccer team took the time out of their summer to help out.

“There are a lot of people who need help, especially in the times we’re having, so it’s kinda just nice to be ab;e to know that we can help provide that for them,” Tillman said.

It’s a first come, first serve process, and they say they’re here until the food is gone,

officials tell us that they do not know the location of the next produce drop, but they do have plans for more in the future.

They encourage anyone to come out and volunteer and anyone needing fresh produce to drive by.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.