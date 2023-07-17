A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at this hospital

Everyday Kentucky
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (CNN) – A Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle named Kale is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.

Kale was brought to the Cook Museum of Natural Science in 2020 after being accidentally caught by a fisherman in Chesapeake Bay. He has been healing ever since.

The CT scan was done to monitor the deep infections in his shell.

The museum in Decatur said Kale, who is one of the most endangered species of sea turtle in the world, is “doing just fine.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

