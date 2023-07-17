Super Sunday returns to highlight Dirt Bowl basketball league in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The annual Super Sunday event took place at Douglass Park in Lexington, highlighting one of the area’s longest-running summer basketball leagues.

“The court wasn’t paved like it is now. Dust, dirt and all that applied, so everybody in the community would come. It was a collection place for everybody to come and play sports and kind of hang out,” said Scott Ferguson, Dirt Bowl supervisor.

Ferguson said the Dirt Bowl has been going strong for more than five decades.

“I played as a kid, and a lot of the guys have went on now have courts named after them, schools named after them; they set it in place, and it was always fun,” he said.

Ferguson added that this league has worked to give Kenutcky athletes of all backgrounds a fun and competitive opportunity.

“The diversity is outstanding here. Its not just a black league. We have Hispanics, we have blacks, we have whites, and that’s the great part. They compete, but after the game, they’re in there hugging and ‘good game, man,’ you know, and they’re coming back to do it again,” said Ferguson.

Those with Lexington Parks and Recreation said this event has grown beyond the game, welcoming various vendors to create a community-oriented atmosphere.

“We want people to be able to come out and enjoy a park and really just have free entertainment, you know,” said Paul Hooper, Lexington Parks and Recreation’s Information Officer Supervisor. “It doesn’t cost anything to come out to your local park and Douglass Park is one of our oldest parks in the city. Its gorgeous and has lots to offer. It really just showcases these great basketball courts and the history of this event.”

Scott added that he is grateful for the support of Lexington Parks and Recreation for helping to ensure the Dirt Bowl league continues.

