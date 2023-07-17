Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

‘They are safe’: Riverside Christian School relocates after back-to-back floods

RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - In less than two years, Riverside Christian School staff found themselves scooping mud out of their building, not once but twice.

“The week of the flood, I reached out to our entire staff and gave everybody an out. I said ‘nobody signed up to do it twice, if you need to go, go. I get it.’ It’s a lot and our entire staff stayed,” said principal Meg Asher.

The staff stuck together through the hard days and murky water, and Asher said they were not even sure if the doors would open for the ‘22-’23 school year, but they did.

“With Jesus it just happened. It’s hard to explain. It doesn’t make a lot of sense it just happened,” she said.

As the school staff and students prepare for another school year, the staff recently announced a partnership with Breathitt County Schools. Asher said they purchased Marie Roberts-Caney School to relocate out of the flood plain.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“We knew that they were consolidating, we knew that they were moving, we knew that the building would be up for grabs, but the logistics of that we were like okay what do we need to do,” said Asher. “It was everybody. It was everybody working together, and it happened, it worked. It was a lot of hard work on their end and on our end.”

The new location at Marie Roberts-Caney School is just down the road from their original Riverside Christian School location.

The staff said they are excited for students to walk through the doors on August 16th without having to worry about another flood.

“Our brains don’t function unless they feel safe. We can’t do anything else in our day,” said Riverside Christian School councilor Lisa Bedtelyon. “So not just for our students but for our families who drop their kids off. It’s like okay they are okay. They are safe.”

As the school enters a new era, the staff said they are excited to welcome the kids to a safe place and they are excited for the future.

“We’re excited to start school. I’ve heard from some parents that we have kids who are really nervous about a new building. I was like look I’m the principal and I still don’t know my way around. I’m getting lost. We’re all learning together and there’s a lot of fun in it. There’s a lot of fun in that,” said Asher.

Riverside Christian School purchased the new building from Breathitt County Schools for $350,000.

If you would like to help assist Riverside Christian School, click here to visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
The Fayette County Coroner responded to the scene Saturday morning.
Man finds skeletal remains under Clays Ferry Bridge
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home....
Two people found dead in Kentucky home

Latest News

The AMEN House hosted its first produce drop of the summer Monday morning.
Scott Co. nonprofit holds produce drop for community members in need
FILE - The CBS logo appears at their broadcast center in New York on May 10, 2017. (AP...
CBS fall lineup includes reality show ‘Buddy Games’ with Kentuckian Andrew Shayde
This week we are noticing another round of smoke filtering in, affecting our visibility and air...
Why does Canadian wildfire smoke keep returning to Kentucky?
Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Investigation into ‘horrific’ crash on Lake Cumberland underway