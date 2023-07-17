Two people found dead in Kentucky home

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home.

According to the coroner’s office, deputies responded Sunday evening to a home on Maher Drive after a 911 call came in that the people who live there hadn’t been heard from in a couple of days.

When deputies went into the home, they found two people dead.

An investigation into what happened is now underway. However, the coroner’s office says there is no foul play suspected in the deaths. We’re told they were taken to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.