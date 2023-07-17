Vincent Norrman Wins Barbasol Championship in Playoff

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - PGA TOUR rookie Vincent Norrman won the 2023 Barbasol Championship in a playoff, beating out Nathan Kimsey.

Norrman (66-67-67-66) and Kimsey each finished at -22. They played the 18th hole again in the playoff; Kimsey bogeyed the hole, while Norrman made par.

Norrman, a Florida State alum, started his day a shot back, but the Swede had six birdies on his front nine. He had just one on the back nine, and played a bogey-free round until 18.

This is Norrman’s first win on the PGA TOUR. According to Golf Week, Norrman won $684,000 Sunday. In his 22 previous starts, his career earnings were $789,768.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.