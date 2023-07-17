Why does Canadian wildfire smoke keep returning to Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Smoke from the Canadian wildfires returned to the Commonwealth earlier this week.

Wildfires have been burning in Canada for over eight weeks, with smoke trending all across North America and reducing air quality in its path.

The country is currently at a national Preparedness Level 5, devoting all national resources to fighting the wildfires and even inviting in international firefighting assistance.

The smoke has impacted the Commonwealth in waves of intensity, with the first batch coming at the end of May and reducing air quality across the state. This week we are noticing another round of smoke filtering in, affecting our visibility and air quality in the forecast.

We get smoke here in the Bluegrass because of a large-scale weather set-up. In Canada, the is a low-pressure region centralized north of the Great Lakes. The air around this region rotates counterclockwise. That sends the air over active fires, allowing it to pick up the smoke before it turns back in towards the U.S., forcing the smoky air to push to Kentucky.

There have been 4,152 fires that have burned across Canada this year to date, leaving 37,325 square miles scorched, more than 12 times the amount burned in all of last year. To put things in perspective, Kentucky is 40,409 square miles.

Air quality has been reduced in the Commonwealth thanks to the smoke, making the air unhealthy for sensitive groups such as those with heart or lung disease, children, people with diabetes and the elderly.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre has published a web page, updating the public on current wildfire conditions across the country daily as they continue to battle the flames through the smoke.

Monday afternoon, officials tracked three new fires, bringing the total number of Actively burning fires to 882. They classify 581 of those fires as “Out of control.”

