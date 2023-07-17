Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Wounded Warrior Project helps families prepare for school

School is fast approaching and on Monday, the Wounded Warrior Project helped wounded veteran...
School is fast approaching and on Monday, the Wounded Warrior Project helped wounded veteran families prepare.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School is fast approaching and on Monday, the Wounded Warrior Project helped wounded veteran families prepare.

Warrior families had the opportunity to pick up new backpacks that were filled with school supplies to get them ready for the upcoming school year.

The group hopes to visit five locations throughout Kentucky. Along with the importance of school supplies, bringing veterans together helps reduce isolation.

“We want them to get out of the house during the summer,” Rocie Terry with the Wounded Warrior project said. “We want them to connect and continue to engage with alumni families.”

A recent report from the Wounded Warrior Project found that two-thirds of veterans reported feeling lonely. The goal for gatherings like this is to teach veterans how to heal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home....
Two people found dead in Kentucky home
The Fayette County Coroner responded to the scene Saturday morning.
Man finds skeletal remains under Clays Ferry Bridge
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive

Latest News

On a hot field of newly planted tobacco in Bourbon County, a Lexington couple walks between the...
Off The Beaten Path: Lexington couple searches for history through Native American artifacts
In Lexington, the horse capital of the world, horses are known to bring joy. For seniors in...
Commonwealth of Kindness: Spreading joy with horses
Making memories at camp is one of the best parts of summer break for many kids. However, for...
Commonwealth of Kindness: Special summer camp helps kids just be kids
This is the 9th dream home being built in Lexington.
Grab your ticket now for a chance to win the 2023 Lexington Dream Home
On any given day, you’ll see people walking up a little red house a 1239 Alexandria Drive in...
Commonwealth of Kindness: The little red house