Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with gang indicted for CARES Act fraud, prosecutor says

U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced an indictment related to CARES Act fraud on Tuesday in...
U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced an indictment related to CARES Act fraud on Tuesday in Shreveport, Louisiana.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the unsealing of an indictment related to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act fraud involving a Shreveport gang on Tuesday

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was created to help business owners suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Brown said individuals and groups reportedly collaborated and used false information to complete paperwork to get the funds and purchase firearms.

He said they were able to receive anywhere from $20,000 to $200,000.

“There’s no secret that the Shreveport community is suffering from a violent crime epidemic,” said Brown.

He said 23 of 24 people who are part of or closely affiliated with the gang SOD were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The prosecution is under way for those individuals.

The 24th person, Rodriguez Henry, is currently considered a fugitive.

They could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and up to a fine of $25,000.

“We will use all of the tools on our tool belt to help make our community safer,” said Brown.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home....
Coroner identifies two people found dead in Kentucky home
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Investigation into ‘horrific’ crash on Lake Cumberland underway

Latest News

Angry guy in car
Aggressive driving: Lexington police officers are working overtime to prevent it
Read the label – all federally compliant car seats should say that they conform to all...
Hospital warns counterfeit car seats are on the rise – here’s what to look for
With it nearing the one-year mark of devastating floods that hit Eastern Kentucky, Appalachian...
ARH collecting donations to get school supplies to EKY kids affected by flooding
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election