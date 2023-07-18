Aggressive driving: Lexington police officers are working overtime to prevent it
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is participating in an Aggressive Driving Enforcement Campaign to help address and prevent aggressive driving.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, aggressive drivers cause nearly 35% of all crashes and two-thirds of all fatal crashes.
From July 17-31, the Lexington Police Department will have officers working dedicated overtime to deter aggressive driving.
Police say aggressive driving is operating a motor vehicle in a selfish or impatient manner that impacts others on the road and creates an unsafe environment. Some behaviors of aggressive driving include:
- Running stop signs and red lights
- Speeding
- Tailgating
- Weaving in and out of traffic
- Making hand and facial gestures
- Making verbal threats
- Screaming, honking and/or flashing lights
To learn more, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/aggressive-driving
