ARH collecting donations to get school supplies to EKY kids affected by flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With it nearing the one-year mark of devastating floods that hit Eastern Kentucky, Appalachian Regional Healthcare is continuing to provide help for the area, this time with free school supplies for local students in need.

When you’re struggling just to fix the roof over your head, school supplies may not be something in the budget.

“This is just a continuation of our efforts for our community members in Eastern Kentucky who suffered from the flood last year,” said Angela Bailey, executive director of the ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities.

Bailey says that providing school supplies is more timely than ever, and giving them out for free is just one way to help out.

“Even for families that haven’t experienced a flood, sometimes school supplies can be tough,” said Bailey.

They’re located on Executive Drive in Lexington and calling on the community to help. For those in the area looking to help out, she tells us that they’ll be set up in the parking lot next Monday through Friday, accepting school supplies as donations.

“We are taking donations, and we’re hoping to see everyone come by,” said Bailey.

Once those are collected, they’ll be delivering the supplies to the area themselves. All in an effort to help these kids start the 2023 school year off the right way.

“We are ARH. That’s what we do. We just want to do anything we can to help these kids and make sure they go back to school on even footing like everybody else,” said Bailey.

Bailey says to qualify for the free school supplies, you must have a child who was affected by the flood. They will communicate with families through case workers, through long-term recovery teams, and she advises anyone without a case manager to get one in order to benefit from this.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.