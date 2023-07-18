Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Body found on Versailles Road, police investigating

At around 8:42 PM on Monday night, officials were informed that someone had located what...
At around 8:42 PM on Monday night, officials were informed that someone had located what appeared to be human remains in a tree-line near 2347 Versailles Road.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a death in Lexington.

At around 8:42 PM on Monday night, officials were informed that someone had located what appeared to be human remains in a tree-line near 2347 Versailles Road. It appeared that the person had been dead for some time.

No information can be released at this time regarding any physical traits of the person. A report from the Fayette County coroner is forthcoming.

This investigation is ongoing and we will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home....
Two people found dead in Kentucky home
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Investigation into ‘horrific’ crash on Lake Cumberland underway

Latest News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe thunderstorms
First Alert Weather Day | Strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the region
Transportation cabinet leaders say they want to ‘rehab’ parts of I-75. A new paving and milling...
Madison County EMS adjusting operations due to I-75 ‘rehab’ project
Hindman Settlement School
How officials are ensuring they are prepared for another flood