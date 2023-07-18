Body found on Versailles Road, police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a death in Lexington.

At around 8:42 PM on Monday night, officials were informed that someone had located what appeared to be human remains in a tree-line near 2347 Versailles Road. It appeared that the person had been dead for some time.

No information can be released at this time regarding any physical traits of the person. A report from the Fayette County coroner is forthcoming.

This investigation is ongoing and we will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.