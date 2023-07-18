Everyday Kentucky
Breaking down what a UPS strike would mean for Kentucky

Experts say a strike by UPS workers could be one of the costliest in U.S. history.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A potential UPS strike could have a significant impact both nationally and in Kentucky.

PREVIOUS: UPS workers hold ‘practice protest’ in Lexington ahead of potential nationwide strike

“There are a number of issues that they have raised. A big one that’s still a sticking point in negotiations is that an increasing share, about 60% of workers at UPS, are part-time,” said Kentucky Center for Economic Policy Executive Director Jason Bailey.

Jason Bailey with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy says the wages for these part-time employees are far lower than those of full-time workers.

“The elimination of driver-facing cameras, there’s more surveillance happening that’s another issue, and they have won that negotiations they’ve also won access to air conditioning in the trucks,” Bailey said.

Bailey says that because UPS is arguably one of the state’s largest employers, any changes there could have an effect on employees across the state.

“We should expect to see a ripple effect of any improvement in job quality that comes out of these negotiations at UPS and other similar jobs,” Bailey said.

UK Center for Business and Economic Research Director Michael Clark says that lost productivity will have ramifications throughout the economy.

”The other aspect of this is that this can be, you know, very challenging thing for the businesses that rely on UPS,” said Clark.

Businesses like treDCAL, based in Lexington. TreDCAL makes custom athletic pads for college and pro football and soccer teams.

TreDCAL owner Brian Gudalis says he and his family put their products together in a one-room office before shipping them off to teams and players nationwide. UPS plays a large role in their operations.

“We expect them to get there when they don’t get there, and you got a big-time program or player on the other side needing that by game day, needing that by first the NFL start next week being able to get that if if you can’t get it to him, I mean, it just devastates us,” said Gudalis.

A UPS work stoppage would make it even more difficult for TreDCAL and other businesses to ship out their products.

The five-year contract between the teamsters and ups expires on July 31, which means workers could start a work stoppage on August 1.

