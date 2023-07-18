Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

EKU seeing ‘significant growth’ in number of students

EKU president, Dr. David McFaddin, says they have seen significant growth in the number of new...
EKU president, Dr. David McFaddin, says they have seen significant growth in the number of new and returning students coming to Richmond.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The fall semester is just around the corner for Kentucky’s higher education institutions.

EKU president, Dr. David McFaddin, says they have seen significant growth in the number of new and returning students coming to Richmond.

“As we look at the kind of overall freshman population, we’ve seen about a 30% increase in new freshmen over the last three years,” said Dr. McFaddin. “Then, just year-over-year, we have about a 10% increase in retention of students, of students who are wanting to come back.”

Dr. McFaddin says the increase in first-year Colonels could have them welcoming in their largest-ever class this fall. He attributes the positive trends to the university’s recent investments into its student body.

“We have [gone] through about a 10% reduction in overall cost of attendance for students during that period of time,” said Dr. McFaddin. “One of the biggest things we’ve done is launch our Booksmart program. So, at EKU, whether you’re online, in-person, undergraduate, or graduate, the books are free.”

While they’re excited about this growing student body, Dr. McFaddin noted that that has also translated into a growing demand for student housing.

“Students really want a residential four-year experience,” said Dr. McFaddin. “We’ve seen significant growth in students who want to live on campus. So, yeah, we’re going to be fuller than we have in a long time.”

Despite the growing pains, Dr. McFaddin says they’re well-prepared to accommodate their ever-growing set of students who are seeing the value in spending their money and their time with this university.

“That degree is going to give you economic mobility,” said Dr. McFaddin. “It’s going to give you the opportunity to hopefully open the door to those opportunities that you want to take and have a career that’s going to be fulfilling.”

Dr. McFaddin says on any given year they do have overflow capacity plans made. This year is no different.

EKU’s first day of classes is August 14.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home....
Coroner identifies two people found dead in Kentucky home
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Investigation into ‘horrific’ crash on Lake Cumberland underway

Latest News

Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky Jacqueline Coleman Courtesy: Office of Governor Andy Beshear
Coleman files for reelection as Kentucky lieutenant governor
Angry guy in car
Aggressive driving: Lexington police officers are working overtime to prevent it
With it nearing the one-year mark of devastating floods that hit Eastern Kentucky, Appalachian...
ARH collecting donations to get school supplies to EKY kids affected by flooding
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (07/18/2023)