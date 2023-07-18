Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Follows A Severe Thunderstorm Watch

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is out for parts of the region through the middle of the evening.

It’s an all too familiar setup across our region as rounds of thunderstorms target the Commonwealth. Some of these storms over the next few days may be strong to severe and put down enough rain to cause some local issues.

A complex of strong to severe storms is working across western Kentucky and will move through the region this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main players.

Torrential rains may cause local flash flood issues to develop.

Additional rounds of storms will impact our region over the next few days. Those storms may also be severe and cause more flooding concerns.

Better weather blows in by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

