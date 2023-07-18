Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

First Alert Weather Day | Strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the region

Strong to severe thunderstorms
Strong to severe thunderstorms(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of gusty storms will develop for later today. Some of these could be strong to severe.

The pattern still has plenty of action in it for today. These thunderstorms will pick up again during the afternoon and evening hours. At times, they could produce winds at 60 mph or higher and even some small hail. This shouldn’t be a widespread event that causes problems everywhere. A few more storms could be strong to severe on Wednesday. I actually think the chances are even lower at that time.

By the end of the week, I actually see relief from storms and steam! A cold front will move through the region on Friday going into Saturday. It takes away the rain chances and those humidity levels will drop significantly. Your weekend looks like one of the best that we have seen in a while. Temperatures should hold steady in the low to mid-80s. When you consider the lower levels of moisture, it will feel awesome out there!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home....
Two people found dead in Kentucky home
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Investigation into ‘horrific’ crash on Lake Cumberland underway

Latest News

FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks Another Severe Threat
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe thunderstorms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms possible later today
7-day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rain Chances Return for Monday