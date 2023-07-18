First Alert Weather Day | Strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the region

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of gusty storms will develop for later today. Some of these could be strong to severe.

The pattern still has plenty of action in it for today. These thunderstorms will pick up again during the afternoon and evening hours. At times, they could produce winds at 60 mph or higher and even some small hail. This shouldn’t be a widespread event that causes problems everywhere. A few more storms could be strong to severe on Wednesday. I actually think the chances are even lower at that time.

By the end of the week, I actually see relief from storms and steam! A cold front will move through the region on Friday going into Saturday. It takes away the rain chances and those humidity levels will drop significantly. Your weekend looks like one of the best that we have seen in a while. Temperatures should hold steady in the low to mid-80s. When you consider the lower levels of moisture, it will feel awesome out there!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.