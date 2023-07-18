Lawmakers get update on repairs in flood-damaged areas of EKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A year after devastating and deadly floods in Eastern Kentucky, there still remains a lot of work to do.

The flooding resulted in numerous people heading into the region to do repair work.

Tuesday, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray told lawmakers he wants to commend all the people that went above and beyond. He says there was a lot of progress made to roads and bridges, but a lot more work needs to be done.

He said 1,100 bridges were inspected within a week of the flood happening in Eastern Kentucky. Gray told lawmakers of how workers went above and beyond to inspect, then rebuild and restore some of the washed-out and destroyed areas.

Lawmakers were told of 115 restoration jobs 34 were deemed critical. Assistant State Highway Engineer John Moore says 81 have been completed.

“And there’s only 12 left that have not yet gone to contract,” Moore said. “Those we are actively working to get those to contract as quick as we can.”

Lawmakers allocated more than $200 million during a special session but, just to put that into perspective, just the debris removal alone cost $200 million. However, state leaders say they do expect to get reimbursements to cover most of that.

State leaders say, of the 12 bridges that have not been completed, they hope to have them finished by the end of this year.

