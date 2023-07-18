Lexington Emergency Management on what you should include in a severe weather prep kit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have seen a lot of severe weather this summer, which is why it’s important to have an emergency preparedness kit.

So far, this severe weather season, Kentucky has seen it all, from damaging winds to baseball-sized hail and even flooding of roadways.

As we have more severe weather looming, it is important to do what you can to keep your family and loved ones safe from the inclement weather.

One path to staying prepared is a Severe Weather Preparedness Kit, a way in which you can gather items that would be needed in an emergency in one spot.

“So it’s always good to have something with you so if you are caught, you are better prepared,” said Lexington Emergency Management Director Pat Duggar. “Whether at home, work or you are in your car running errands or whatever. It’s just one thing you can do yourself to help you know that you have got the tools you need to help you with anything you might experience.”

Each Severe weather kit is different. It will depend on what you and your family need to best prepare yourselves for a weather emergency.

“I mean, you want to take care of your family. That’s the goal of your individual and family preparedness, so it’s individualized to you and your family to show you what you might need to help you with the situation,” said Duggar.

A full preparedness kit is available on Lexington Emergency Management’s website, giving you ideas on how to best keep your family protected when severe weather tracks across the state.

