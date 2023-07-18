Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington Emergency Management on what you should include in a severe weather prep kit

So far, this severe weather season, Kentucky has seen it all, from damaging winds to baseball-sized hail and even flooding of roadways.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have seen a lot of severe weather this summer, which is why it’s important to have an emergency preparedness kit.

So far, this severe weather season, Kentucky has seen it all, from damaging winds to baseball-sized hail and even flooding of roadways.

As we have more severe weather looming, it is important to do what you can to keep your family and loved ones safe from the inclement weather.

One path to staying prepared is a Severe Weather Preparedness Kit, a way in which you can gather items that would be needed in an emergency in one spot.

“So it’s always good to have something with you so if you are caught, you are better prepared,” said Lexington Emergency Management Director Pat Duggar. “Whether at home, work or you are in your car running errands or whatever. It’s just one thing you can do yourself to help you know that you have got the tools you need to help you with anything you might experience.”

Each Severe weather kit is different. It will depend on what you and your family need to best prepare yourselves for a weather emergency.

“I mean, you want to take care of your family. That’s the goal of your individual and family preparedness, so it’s individualized to you and your family to show you what you might need to help you with the situation,” said Duggar.

A full preparedness kit is available on Lexington Emergency Management’s website, giving you ideas on how to best keep your family protected when severe weather tracks across the state.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home....
Coroner identifies two people found dead in Kentucky home
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Investigation into ‘horrific’ crash on Lake Cumberland underway
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Everyday Kentucky On The Go - More about Boulevard Grill
WATCH | Lawmakers get update on repairs in flood-damaged areas of EKY
WATCH | ARH collecting donations to get school supplies to EKY kids affected by flooding
WATCH | Aggressive driving: Lexington police officers are working overtime to prevent it