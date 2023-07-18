Lexington police: 19-year-old, 16-year-old charged in connection with Tazewell Dr homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police announced on Tuesday that two people have been charged in connection with a shooting that happened on Tazewell Drive near Pine Meadows Park.

They say 19-year-old Emmanuel Contreras and a 16-year-old that they did not name have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Contreras is charged with murder, assault, tampering with physical evidence, and trafficking in marijuana.

The 16-year-old is charged with murder, assault, and possessing a handgun as a minor.

Contreras is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center and the 16-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.