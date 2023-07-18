Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington police: 19-year-old, 16-year-old charged in connection with Tazewell Dr homicide

Coroner at the scene of a shooting on Tazewell Dr. in Lexington
Coroner at the scene of a shooting on Tazewell Dr. in Lexington(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police announced on Tuesday that two people have been charged in connection with a shooting that happened on Tazewell Drive near Pine Meadows Park.

They say 19-year-old Emmanuel Contreras and a 16-year-old that they did not name have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Contreras is charged with murder, assault, tampering with physical evidence, and trafficking in marijuana.

The 16-year-old is charged with murder, assault, and possessing a handgun as a minor.

Contreras is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center and the 16-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home....
Coroner identifies two people found dead in Kentucky home
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Investigation into ‘horrific’ crash on Lake Cumberland underway
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

EKU seeing ‘significant growth’ in number of students
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (7/18/2023)
We have seen a lot of severe weather this summer, which is why it’s important to have an...
Lexington Emergency Management on what you should include in a severe weather prep kit
Everyday Kentucky On The Go - More about Boulevard Grill