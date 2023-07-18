Madison County EMS adjusting operations due to I-75 ‘rehab’ project

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an estimated three-month-long project, which is causing delays and headaches for plenty of motorists within the first week of work.

Those with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say they are “rehabbing” parts of I-75, between mile markers 108 and 98, the Man O’War exit and Clays Ferry Bridge. For now, drivers will experience single or double-lane closures and may be thinking of alternate routes to get to work. However, some have no choice but to go straight through the construction.

“On average, we go there as many as 10 times a day or more. Sometimes it may be three or four, but generally, daily, we make trips to Lexington, to one of the major hospitals,” said Madison County EMS Director Ron Jackson.

Madison County EMS Director Ron Jackson says they’ve adjusted crew schedules since construction began.

“We’ll monitor how many ambulances we have in Lexington at one time,” Jackson said. “We try to keep as many resources in the County as we can.”

Jackson says KYTC is doing most of the work between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. And for the most part, getting to Lexington isn’t the problem.

“Traveling to Lexington if we have an emergency patient, folks are really good about moving over and letting us have access to get there. The return trip, sometimes, we get caught up in traffic like everybody else. And that sometimes ties up our resources getting back to the County,” said Jackson.

Jackson’s department has gotten used to making adjustments over the years.

“Just something we’ve learned to deal with, be patient and use extra caution during this time,” Jackson said.

KYTC officials say they hope to fully finish this project by October 2023.

