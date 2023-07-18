Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Madison County EMS adjusting operations due to I-75 ‘rehab’ project

Transportation cabinet leaders say they want to ‘rehab’ parts of I-75. A new paving and milling...
Transportation cabinet leaders say they want to ‘rehab’ parts of I-75. A new paving and milling project is starting this week on a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 75 on both the north and southbound lanes.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an estimated three-month-long project, which is causing delays and headaches for plenty of motorists within the first week of work.

Those with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say they are “rehabbing” parts of I-75, between mile markers 108 and 98, the Man O’War exit and Clays Ferry Bridge. For now, drivers will experience single or double-lane closures and may be thinking of alternate routes to get to work. However, some have no choice but to go straight through the construction.

PREVIOUS:

“On average, we go there as many as 10 times a day or more. Sometimes it may be three or four, but generally, daily, we make trips to Lexington, to one of the major hospitals,” said Madison County EMS Director Ron Jackson.

Madison County EMS Director Ron Jackson says they’ve adjusted crew schedules since construction began.

“We’ll monitor how many ambulances we have in Lexington at one time,” Jackson said. “We try to keep as many resources in the County as we can.”

Jackson says KYTC is doing most of the work between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. And for the most part, getting to Lexington isn’t the problem.

“Traveling to Lexington if we have an emergency patient, folks are really good about moving over and letting us have access to get there. The return trip, sometimes, we get caught up in traffic like everybody else. And that sometimes ties up our resources getting back to the County,” said Jackson.

Jackson’s department has gotten used to making adjustments over the years.

“Just something we’ve learned to deal with, be patient and use extra caution during this time,” Jackson said.

KYTC officials say they hope to fully finish this project by October 2023.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home....
Two people found dead in Kentucky home
The Fayette County Coroner responded to the scene Saturday morning.
Man finds skeletal remains under Clays Ferry Bridge
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive

Latest News

Hindman Settlement School
How officials are ensuring they are prepared for another flood
KSP gives tips to keep children safe from kidnapping.
KSP gives tips to keep children safe from kidnapping
The AMEN House hosted its first produce drop of the summer Monday morning.
Scott Co. nonprofit holds produce drop for community members in need
FILE - The CBS logo appears at their broadcast center in New York on May 10, 2017. (AP...
CBS fall lineup includes reality show ‘Buddy Games’ with Kentuckian Andrew Shayde