Onyenso undergoes procedure, will miss couple months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky center Ugonna Onyenso will be out a couple of months after undergoing a procedure, it was announced on Tuesday.

Kentucky coach John Calipari made the announcement on social media, saying it was a “successful minor procedure.”

Calipari went on to say “Nobody hated missing last week’s games more than him, and I know he’s going to work his way back to once again have a positive impact on this team.”

The 6-foot-11 Onyenso was injured during UK’s trip to Canada for GLOBL JAM. UK won the gold medal, going 4-0 against international competition.

