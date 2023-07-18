Everyday Kentucky
Onyenso undergoes procedure, will miss couple months

John Calipari says it was “successful minor procedure”
UK coach John Calipari announced on Tuesday that center Ugonna Onyenso (left) will miss two...
UK coach John Calipari announced on Tuesday that center Ugonna Onyenso (left) will miss two months after undergoing a minor procedure.(UK Basketball Facebook)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky center Ugonna Onyenso will be out a couple of months after undergoing a procedure, it was announced on Tuesday.

Kentucky coach John Calipari made the announcement on social media, saying it was a “successful minor procedure.”

Calipari went on to say “Nobody hated missing last week’s games more than him, and I know he’s going to work his way back to once again have a positive impact on this team.”

The 6-foot-11 Onyenso was injured during UK’s trip to Canada for GLOBL JAM. UK won the gold medal, going 4-0 against international competition.

