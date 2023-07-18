St. Jude Dream Home ticket sales go towards life-saving work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tickets for this year’s Dream Home Giveaway supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are on sale now.

We were able to visit St. Jude to learn about the amazing work they do each day and why the dollars raised through the Dream Home Giveaway are critical to making sure that lifesaving work continues.

From the outside, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a sprawling campus, but it’s the work being done on the inside that is not only life-changing but lifesaving.

“One of my favorite sayings is that there are great hospitals, and there are great research institutions, and there are great charities, and St. Jude is all three,” said Emily Hines.

22-year-old Emily Hines owes her life to St. Jude.

In 2016, a junior in high school, Emily wasn’t feeling herself. Some routine testing led to a terrifying discovery.

“I went to my local children’s hospital, and within 48 hours of my diagnosis, I was flown here to Memphis, TN. I had a very rare type of leukemia called acute promyelocytic leukemia,” said Hines.

Her prognosis wasn’t good.

“Typically, patients with my leukemia pass away within the first 5-10 days of diagnosis,” said Hines.

At St. Jude, the mission for the last 60 years has been leading the way in helping to treat and cure childhood cancer.

Founder Danny Thomas believed that no child should die in the dawn of life. Since first opening its doors in 1962, St. Jude has helped improve the survival rate of childhood cancer from 20% to 80%.

Emily is one of those patients who had a team of doctors working to find a cure. The treatment for her cancer was traditionally 2-3 years, but advancements at St. Jude changed that.

“My doctor was telling me about this new protocol that I would be back to normal in 8-9, and that was my cure, and I have been in remission ever since,” said Hines

One of the things that set St. Jude apart in its mission of not only treating but ending childhood cancer is that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude. And that’s where this year’s Lexington Dream Home comes in.

This year’s dream home is being built in the Home Place subdivision off Polo Club Boulevard in Hamburg.

The 2,200 square foot home being built by Mulberry Builders has four bedrooms 2.5 baths and has an open living concept and covered back patio.

The Dream Home giveaway is one of the largest fundraising programs for St. Jude each year.

While Lexington is a long way from Memphis, it’s this house and the dollars raised through the dream home giveaway that ensure the mission of St. Jude continues for patients like Emily Hines and others.

“You are creating these opportunities through these donations; it’s a gift that lasts a lifetime really because now, because of donations, I get to go live a full life,” said Hines.

The earlier you buy your ticket, the more chances you have to win additional prizes.

The home will be given away on September 28.

Click here to purchase a ticket.

