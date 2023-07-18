Everyday Kentucky
UofL Health will step in to handle lung transplants during UK HealthCare’s pause

Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among men and women.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - In mid-August, UK HealthCare will temporarily pause its lung transplant program while they work to recruit a new lung transplant surgical director.

UofL Health has since announced they will step in to handle any influx of transplant patients during that pause.

The pause is expected to impact about 75 transplant patients. Health leaders at UofL say Kentucky has one of the highest rates of lung disease in the nation, so they’re ready and able to minimize any potential gaps in care.

“It would be a travesty if patients had to uproot their families to leave the state to get a transplant,” said Dr. Allan Ramirez, medical director for lung transplants at UofL Health.

Dr. Ramirez says they have an experienced team who’ve performed nearly 400 lung transplants since the early 90s. He says it’s imperative that people impacted by the pause know they have great options close to home.

“Kentucky is among the states that have the highest cigarette use and vaping use in the country, so not surprising then that we would see a tremendous burden of disease related to tobacco,” Dr. Ramirez said.

Dr. Ramirez says lung transplants are typically reserved for patients who have very severe lung disease and who aren’t expected to survive within a year or two.

He says it’s also very important that patients are close to their transplant center post-op.

“We know that part of the success of a lung transplant is the patient’s social support. We’re ready to take them on. We’re happy to take them on and help the residents of Kentucky however we can,” said Dr. Ramirez.

There’s no word on how long UK HealthCare’s pause will be. They did say for patients who’ve already had a lung transplant, the pause won’t impact them because they will still get their post-transplant care at their transplant center.

