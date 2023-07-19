Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

ACLU files for emergency relief in case against Ky. law banning gender-affirming care for minors

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The ACLU of Kentucky filed a motion for emergency relief with the Sixth Circuit Court in their transgender healthcare case.

Last Friday, a judge ruled in favor of Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Cameron filed for emergency relief to remove an injunction on the ban on transgender healthcare for minors. This means gender-affirming care for minors is currently banned in Kentucky.

The ACLU filed a motion on Tuesday asking the appeals court to again block the law.

They say the law will cause“irreparable harm” if it’s enforced.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Rowan County home....
Coroner identifies two people found dead in Kentucky home
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
1 hit, killed by car in Lexington
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Investigation into ‘horrific’ crash on Lake Cumberland underway
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Restaurant Week officially starts Thursday.
Lexington Restaurant Week begins this Thursday
Emmanuel Contreras
Lexington police: 19-year-old, 16-year-old charged in connection with Tazewell Dr homicide
EKU seeing ‘significant growth’ in number of students
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (7/18/2023)