Bath Co. residents deal with aftermath of severe thunderstorm damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parts of Kentucky are still cleaning up after Tuesday’s severe storms.

Severe thunderstorms ripped across Kentucky on Tuesday, leaving a trail of damage in their path.

Residents of Bath County are now grappling with the aftermath with trees destroying homes and cars blocking roadways.

One resident, Michael Tyler Orme, ran out in the storm to try and save his car, but unfortunately, it was too late.

“Ran out to move the car so the tree wouldn’t fall on it, but the lightning struck too fast, and I stopped and turned around bought the time the tree fell. Luckily it didn’t fall on me, but I ran back into the house before it did,” Michael said.

Not only was Michael’s car totaled, but his pregnant wife was stuck a few miles up the road in traffic behind storm debris, trying to get home to safety.

“I was scared and worried that something might happen to them with the trees falling on the road and stuff. I just wanted them to get home safe,” Michael said.

The storm reports associate the destruction with thunderstorm winds, and its effects are seen all throughout the county. Some have already hired help to clean the damage.

“A lot of people don’t think that a tree this close to your house would have any problems until it happens. When something like that happens, there is nothing you can do but contact somebody who knows how to handle it,” said Jason Poynter with Strack Guttering.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has crews out working to clear the roads, hopefully before more storms hit the region. For now, all folks can do is start to pick up the pieces.

