Better Business Bureau warns about AI scam calls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about scammers using artificial intelligence to mimic a person’s voice to use during a phone conversation to trick people out of money or to gain important information.

According to researchers at the anti-virus software company McAfee, scammers only need three seconds of your voice to duplicate it through AI.

One of the ways thieves can get your voice is through your social media posts.

The Better Business Bureau says after cyber crooks steal your voice, an urgent fake message can be used in a phone call to your loved one asking for money or their private information.

Heather Clary with the BBB Greater Kentucky has some tips on what to look out for before you hand over critical information over the phone to a voice you think you recognize.

“One of the best things you can do, whether you are tech savvy or not, is have a safe word or phrase that’s shared among the family and kept private,” said Clary. That way, if you get a call like that, you can ask the caller what’s the safe word, and if they don’t know it, no matter if they got the same voice, your gonna pretty much know that’s not the real deal and it’s a scammer.”

One 23-year-old woman says her mother was scammed using AI.

“My mother actually got one of these scam calls regarding her dad, who is in a home, and it was almost like they were trying to make him a hostage situation. It really freaked her out; it sounded exactly like his voice,” she said.

She says her mother was terrified, anxious and stressed about the ordeal.

“She did actually hang up and calling his number back and he was totally fine just sitting and reading a book, and whatever happened before was clearly some sort of artificial intelligence,” the woman said.

We’re told no money or information was exchanged. We asked if her family had a safe word.

“We don’t, but I think I’ll suggest it after today,” she said.

Computer experts say scammers only need three seconds of your voice to generate an AI voice recording, and one place to retrieve your speech could be your social media posting.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.