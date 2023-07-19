Cameron announces running mate in gubernatorial race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced his running mate in the race for governor.

In Frankfort Wednesday morning, Cameron said Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, is his pick for lieutenant governor on the Republican ticket. Mills represents Henderson, Hopkins, Union and Webster counties in the Kentucky Senate.

Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman officially filed for reelection as a Democrat under Governor Andy Beshear.

