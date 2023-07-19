Everyday Kentucky
Cameron announces running mate in gubernatorial race

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced his running mate in the race for governor.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced his running mate in the race for governor.
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced his running mate in the race for governor.

In Frankfort Wednesday morning, Cameron said Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, is his pick for lieutenant governor on the Republican ticket. Mills represents Henderson, Hopkins, Union and Webster counties in the Kentucky Senate.

Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman officially filed for reelection as a Democrat under Governor Andy Beshear.

