Catholic Action Center starting new outreach program

Photo: Catholic Action Center/Facebook(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Catholic Action Center is finding new ways to help the homeless.

They are looking for volunteers for their compassionate caravan and for their new outreach program.

“There is no way folks can even begin to find a job if they don’t have clean clothes and haven’t showered,” Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsay said.

The Catholic Action Center is starting a new outreach program next month.

The Dignity Station Shower and Laundry Mobile Unit will aim to provide those who live on our streets with the supplies they wouldn’t otherwise have access to.

This initiative comes at a time when Ginny Ramsey says the number of homeless people is on the rise.

“The homeless population is as big as we’ve ever seen, and we’ve been doing this for 24 years,” said Ramsey.

Now, Ramsey is asking for volunteers to help make this initiative come to life.

“The one qualification we have is being eighteen and over with a compassionate heart,” said Ramsey. “It will be something that will truly make a difference in your life.”

Ramsey says she knows that the people of Lexington can make it happen.

“We know that the people in Lexington care about this, and so we want to give everyone an opportunity to connect and to make a difference,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey says she hopes the Dignity Station can provide people with dignity and hope.

“Letting them know there are people who care that this community does care about each and every individual and what their barriers and what their needs are,” said Ramsey.

The Catholic Action Center will hold an information session on August 2 at Christ the King Church if you want to learn more.

