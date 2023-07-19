FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks A New Severe Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track waves of torrential rain producing thunderstorms across the region. These storms can still be strong or severe today with a greater severe threat lurking for Thursday. With all the rain, the flash flood threat continues to be elevated.

Let’s begin with today and hit the fast-foward button.

Additional showers and storms will then increase for Thursday as our cold front gets a bit more active. Damaging winds and large hail are the main players with the Thursday storms.

These storms will also produce torrential rains that can cause additional high water issues.

We finally start to push the storms to our south on Friday as that big trough dips in here for the weekend. VERY pleasant temps will be with us this weekend and early next week. Beyond that, watch for more storms by the middle and end of next week.

