How much is too much? Kentucky Power proposes rate hike

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - How much is too much? That’s the question a lot of Kentucky Power customers in Eastern Kentucky are wondering after the company has requested another major rate hike.

“It’s to the tipping point now, and I’m just very concerned,” said Suzanne Barker Griffith.

Barker Griffith, who currently lives in Ashland, is a lifelong resident of eastern Kentucky. She says electric bills in her region have skyrocketed in the last few years.

“People have to be able to live here in our area. This is detrimental,” Barker Griffith said.

Her provider, Kentucky Power, serves 20 counties in the region. In an order filed in June, Kentucky Power is seeking an 18% rate hike from the Public Service Commission, citing a loss of ratepayers and catastrophic events, like a major ice storm.

The rate increase would increase bills about $35 a month or roughly $420 per year.

“But for us to get better, we’ve all got to be in this together. This is a work in progress here, and we’ve got to be on the same page,” Barker Griffith said.

According to the 2023 Kentucky energy profile, Kentucky Power has the highest residential bills in the state. Customers already average $187.56 per electric bill.

“This isn’t just a low-income issue. This is for those of us who are in the middle class, struggling every month,” said Sen. Robin Webb, who represents Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lewis counties. “I’m blessed more than most, and I don’t see how people are doing it.”

Senator Webb also holds two energy degrees and is a former coal miner. So, the issue is personal for her.

“Our people are gonna die. And we’ve got to come up with some better answers because they’re gonna be shutting off, their power bills. They’re gonna be making choices about food and medicine, and I mean, it’s just the reality. I don’t know what we’re gonna do,” said Sen. Webb.

We did reach out to Kentucky Power for comment on the proposed hike but have not heard back. During a recent fiscal court meeting, officials in Pike County say they are concerned about the increase. They plan on drafting a resolution in opposition of the increase.

