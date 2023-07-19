‘Ignite the Block’ event in Lexington helps young adults with criminal history find work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Organizations in Lexington came together on Wednesday for an event aimed at helping people re-enter society after legal trouble.

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and ONE Lexington came together to host “Ignite the Block,” an event that aimed at helping young adults in Lexington who are, or have been, in legal trouble.

“We’re working to decrease recidivism and improve their ability to be self-sufficient,” said Ignite Lexington Program Manager Hannah Said.

The organizations will work together to create opportunities for these young adults as they re-enter society.

“We help to reduce barriers to employment by education by giving the case management services. We can provide financial assistance for housing, transportation, utility bills, anything that stands in the way of them being successful,” said Hannah Said.

Ultimately, Said says she just wants them to know that they have help.

“I just want them to know that we’re out here, we care, and we’re ready to help,” said Hannah said.

ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama says that many people have the wrong idea about what these people have gone through.

“A lot of them are not bad people; most of them are not. They made mistakes. Some of us have made mistakes and just didn’t get caught, so they just need a second chance. They need an opportunity. A lot of them have never seen an alternative path, so they don’t know what it looks like so I think today we have the opportunity to show them that path,” said Carama.

Goodwill Regional Director Jennifer Bergman says that without these partnerships, this wouldn’t be possible.

“We can’t do this by ourselves, so the partnerships that we have in the community are so important, so that’s part of our goodwill mission as well having those partnerships, serving people who need our help who are disadvantaged,” said Bergman.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.