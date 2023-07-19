Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe storm chances hang around through Thursday

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The severe thunderstorm threat will be back with us again today. Some of these storms could bring gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rain.

These thunderstorms mean business when they develop. I do not think that our chances of widespread severe thunderstorms are as significant for today. Yes, there will be some development but it won’t be as busy as we have seen. Anything that goes up might include those gusty winds and some larger hail.

A cold front will approach the region on Thursday. Storms will develop as it gets closer to folks in our area. Any of these storms could have those stronger features blasting through our skies. Some of the winds could reach 60 mph or higher. Hail is also a possibility within some of those storms. When you consider how much rain we have picked up this week and how much more could fall, it might lead to some high water issues.

On the other side of the cold front, temperatures will slip down to the low-80s. Humidity levels will feel a whole lot better as they drop down to comfortable levels.

Take care of each other!

