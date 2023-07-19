Everyday Kentucky
Lexington Restaurant Week begins this Thursday

Restaurant Week officially starts Thursday.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Restaurant Week will kick off in Lexington this week.

Lexington Restaurant Week is celebrating its 10th anniversary and has become a staple in the community.

[Click here for more information about participating restaurants and meals]

“There’s more excitement and more buzz and more embracing of this concept in the community than ever before,” said Lexington Restaurant Week founder Connie Jo Miller.

Showcasing more than 30 local restaurants, it brings in business from across the Commonwealth.

“That really defines our community. It is a reason for people to visit, it attracts tourism, it attracts new businesses to town, and it sure is a benefit for those who are lucky to live here,” said Miller.

Miller says while they may run small businesses, this is not a small challenge.

Staying afloat during the pandemic was a struggle for many, but that’s what makes the event that much more special.

“COVID really, as everyone knows, devastated our restaurant scene, but we’re seeing it with travel, we’re seeing it with dining out, but we’re really coming out now,” Miller said.

