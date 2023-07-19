Everyday Kentucky
Lexington Theatre Company holds Concert Under the Stars

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People gathered in Lexington to help celebrate the next generation and the local stars of the Lexington Theatre Company.

The event took place at the Equus Run Vineyard’s Event Barn.

The local talents shared some of their favorite songs and stories and there were wine tastings, as well.

All ticket proceeds benefit the Lexington Theatre Company.

