Lexington Theatre Company holds Concert Under the Stars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People gathered in Lexington to help celebrate the next generation and the local stars of the Lexington Theatre Company.

The event took place at the Equus Run Vineyard’s Event Barn.

The local talents shared some of their favorite songs and stories and there were wine tastings, as well.

All ticket proceeds benefit the Lexington Theatre Company.

