NKY community comes together after brothers killed on Lake Cumberland

Classmates of 18-year-old Chase Fischer created a memorial at his parking spot at Villa Madonna...
Classmates of 18-year-old Chase Fischer created a memorial at his parking spot at Villa Madonna Academy to honor him and his brother, 14-year-old Cole Fischer.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - Community members gathered Tuesday to remember and honor two Northern Kentucky brothers who were killed in a boating accident.

Cole Fischer, 14, and Chase Fischer, 18, both of Villa Hills, were identified by the Pulaski County coroner as the two people who died on July 14 on Lake Cumberland.

The brothers were riding a jet ski together when it crossed the path of a much larger power boat, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“They both had their life jackets on, but it didn’t save them,” said the coroner who responded to the lake following the crash.

Less than a week after their deaths, community members, some who didn’t know the Fischer family, gathered at St. Joseph Catholic Church for a candlelight vigil.

“I can’t even imagine what they’re going through, so I just wanted to be here to support them and pray for them,” said Laura Schneider.

Chase had just graduated from Villa Madonna Academy while his younger brother, Cole, was going to be a freshman at Elder High School, according to their obituaries.

“It’s strong, you know, Catholic community, Christian community and I just think having faith, you know, this type of situation is really important,” said Brian Drapp, who attended Tuesday’s vigil. “Hopefully, everybody here is praying and thinking about the family.”

On Monday, Fischer Homes released a statement on the deaths of Cole and Chase:

